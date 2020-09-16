Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,564 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,703 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

NYSE AMT traded up $9.85 on Tuesday, hitting $263.75. 2,426,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

