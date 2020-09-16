Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,967 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,158,000 after acquiring an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,215. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $2,735,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,068,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,483,947,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,240 shares of company stock valued at $166,017,682. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.