TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Up 7.5%

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.33. 4,825,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,063,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,316 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

