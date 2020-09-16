Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tempur Sealy International traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $92.92. Approximately 1,529,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,035,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

