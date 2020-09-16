Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $188.19 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00022708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $188.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 743,419,864 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.