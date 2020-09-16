the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 9%

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 3,418,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,250,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded the Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on the Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.55.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. the Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that the Rubicon Project will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other the Rubicon Project news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,195.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

