Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $142,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,472,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $433.50. 52,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.11 and its 200 day moving average is $354.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.21.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

