Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 2.56% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSPK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 32,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,301. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

