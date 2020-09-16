Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.64. 3,324,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,524,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 867,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,585. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.