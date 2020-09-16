Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 100,694 Shares

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $103,714.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,625,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 455 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $468.65.

On Thursday, September 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 32,943 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,260.72.

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Wednesday. 326,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,632. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

