Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 812,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,064,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

TLSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

