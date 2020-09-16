Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,748 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total transaction of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,228,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total value of $1,612,221.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,324.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,328 shares of company stock worth $99,804,711. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $568.73. 24,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

