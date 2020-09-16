Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $31,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

APD traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.46. 28,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.