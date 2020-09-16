Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.51 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $33,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.80.

NOC stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.50. 59,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

