Toronto Dominion Bank Has $40.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,651 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $40,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,298 shares of company stock worth $4,924,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.77. 80,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,419. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,864.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

