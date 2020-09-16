Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 117,340 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117,340 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $33,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. 482,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

