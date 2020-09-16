Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,037 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 390,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.