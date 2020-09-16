Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 212,367 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $42,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.19. 298,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.