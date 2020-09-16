Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 32,711 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,711 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.