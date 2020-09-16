Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 346,288 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 346,288 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $101,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,534. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

