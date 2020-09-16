Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 52,619 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,619 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. 318,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,178. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

