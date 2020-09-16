Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 67,161 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,161 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $96,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 38.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,884,000 after acquiring an additional 225,440 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.4% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.08. 2,923,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,899 shares of company stock worth $54,784,517. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

