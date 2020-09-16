Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $31,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 140,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,046. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

