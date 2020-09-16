Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5.9%

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 27,365,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 28,650,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Tudor Pickering cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34.
About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.
