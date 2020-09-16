TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $719,620.56 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,528,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 276,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

