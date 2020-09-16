U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading 5.7% Higher

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.98. 162,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 115,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

