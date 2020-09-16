Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $765,089.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $47.15 million and approximately $765,089.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,024.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.68 or 0.02110673 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00744794 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000058 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002401 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

