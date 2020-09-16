Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading 9.3% Higher

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.25. 888,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 485,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,101 shares of company stock worth $2,299,540 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Uniqure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

