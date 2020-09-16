Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Up 5.1%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 519,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 821,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.27 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 71.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unisys by 4,616.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 69.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Unisys by 68.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

