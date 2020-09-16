Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Up 5.1%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 519,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 821,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.27 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.
