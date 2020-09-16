UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s 6th Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 12,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 62,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,280,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $377,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. 1,795,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

