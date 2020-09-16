UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $317,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 13,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.41. The company has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

