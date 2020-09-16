UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.79 and a 200 day moving average of $288.41. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

