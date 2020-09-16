UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,151,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $306.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

