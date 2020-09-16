Unitrade (TRADE) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.93 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $19.93 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00007651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.28 or 0.04281551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,566,806 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

