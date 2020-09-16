USDK (USDK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.90 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $16.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009072 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00254435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.01488866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191037 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

