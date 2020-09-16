V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.98 or 0.04321119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034913 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

