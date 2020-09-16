Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 3,897 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,915.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.16. 1,514,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.55 and its 200-day moving average is $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 144.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 133,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 37.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

