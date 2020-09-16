Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,296,271. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $250.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

