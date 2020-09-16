Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 154,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 124,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

VRCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White acquired 10,661 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,951.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Ballaron purchased 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $47,888.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,888.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

