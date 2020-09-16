VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Director Purchases $123,950.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 12,974,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,875. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.