Vidulum 1-Day Volume Tops $17,999.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $140,005.13 and approximately $17,999.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003156 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.