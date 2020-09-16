Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.10. 622,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,887,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $458.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Viewray by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viewray by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Viewray by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viewray by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 234,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viewray Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

