Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Trading Up 7%

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) shares were up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 2,232,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,186,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,245 shares of company stock worth $11,730,696.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $25,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $6,589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $6,532,000.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.