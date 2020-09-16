Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading 5% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.39. 7,586,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 17,727,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

