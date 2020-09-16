Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III Sells 9,060 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $474,834.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 165,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,031.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 201,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,885. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.