Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,442. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.