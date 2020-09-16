Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 466,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,563. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of -212.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

