Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,434,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 519,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,892,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999,225. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.69 billion, a PE ratio of -213.87, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

