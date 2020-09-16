Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $42.70 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $42.70 million and $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007503 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

