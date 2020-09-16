Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day moving average of $189.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $226.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

